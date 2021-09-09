Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $149.58, but opened at $144.66. Zai Lab shares last traded at $146.10, with a volume of 1,098 shares.

Specifically, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,125 shares of company stock valued at $49,441,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

