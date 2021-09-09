Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

