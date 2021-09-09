Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) to Sell

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RNUGF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. ReNeuron Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -23.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.