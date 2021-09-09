Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.19. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK opened at $206.34 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 38.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

