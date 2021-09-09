Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.