Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 28,456.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 30,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.