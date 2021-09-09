Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

