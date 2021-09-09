Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.25. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after acquiring an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SkyWest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SkyWest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,034. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 2.03. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

