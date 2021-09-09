Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. B. Riley increased their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

INMB stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

