Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $243.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $149.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $879.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $956.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $992.35 million, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 8,077,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 6.55. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

