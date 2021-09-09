Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Brokerages predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 198,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $716.00 million, a P/E ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

