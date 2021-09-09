Zacks: Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the lowest is $2.56. Union Pacific reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.25 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a 200 day moving average of $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

