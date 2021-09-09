Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Skillz stock remained flat at $$11.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,905,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

