Zacks: Analysts Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. PayPal posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $25.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.50 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,277,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.41. 322,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.76 and its 200 day moving average is $268.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

