Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.96.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $110,093 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

