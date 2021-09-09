Zacks: Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

JCOM stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.78. 8,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,920. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

