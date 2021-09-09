Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $34.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.78 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Iteris reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $135.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 165,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,966. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth about $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth about $4,193,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

