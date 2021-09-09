Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Hilltop reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. 15,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,132. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.