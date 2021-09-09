Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

