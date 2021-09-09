Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,198. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.61.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

