Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $335.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 35,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.