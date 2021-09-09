Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.72 Million

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $335.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.84 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 35,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

