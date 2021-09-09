Zacks: Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 3,923,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

