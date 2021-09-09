Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.48. AutoNation posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $14.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $16.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,969. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,799,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

