Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.21. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,720,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,350,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 118.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,876.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 110,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

