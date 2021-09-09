Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

