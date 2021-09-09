Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the highest is $5.10 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.52 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 111.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.