Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 867,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.