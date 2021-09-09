Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 867,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

