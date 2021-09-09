XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XPO. Truist lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

