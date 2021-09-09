Xiotri (XIOT) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for $127.47 or 0.00273265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $563,160.97 and $3,152.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

