XGOX Tops One Day Volume of $58.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, XGOX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,624.45 or 0.99876044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00069286 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002129 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000150 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

