Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338.26 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $46,301.71 or 0.99977945 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.43 billion and approximately $338.26 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00068967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 203,771 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

