Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 1,770 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $479,528.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

