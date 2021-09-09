Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,850.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,850.93 ($63.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WIZZ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,975 ($65.00). The stock had a trading volume of 179,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,545. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,855.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,891.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.