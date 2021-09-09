Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $252.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

