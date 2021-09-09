Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 27,427 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

NYSE:SXT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 287,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,383,000 after purchasing an additional 174,242 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

