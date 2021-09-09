Williams H. Bartels Sells 50,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.
NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
SPAR Group Company Profile
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
