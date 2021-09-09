Williams H. Bartels Sells 50,000 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

