Williams H. Bartels Sells 21,453 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.
NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.