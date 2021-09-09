Williams H. Bartels Sells 21,453 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Williams H. Bartels sold 21,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $33,037.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Williams H. Bartels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Williams H. Bartels sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Williams H. Bartels sold 52,632 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $101,579.76.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

