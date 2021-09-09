Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 299.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of WLK opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

