Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 45,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

