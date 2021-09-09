Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $51,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

