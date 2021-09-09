Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,882 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.