Western Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.