Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,400 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

