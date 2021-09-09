Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,535 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

