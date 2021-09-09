Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.