Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

