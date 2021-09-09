Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $727.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

