Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $640,437 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $114.59 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

