Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.8% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 298,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,690,672. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

