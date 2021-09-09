Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.75.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $49.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.56 and a 200 day moving average of $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

